Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95.

