MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $653.81 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.48 and a 1 year high of $669.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $634.96 and a 200-day moving average of $569.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

