Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

