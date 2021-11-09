Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
