eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.69 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69), Briefing.com reports. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. eHealth updated its FY21 guidance to ($1.13) – (0.43) EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.130-$-0.450 EPS.

EHTH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,144. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $778.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

