Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 299,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 117,935.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.