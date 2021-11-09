Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 12,938 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $253.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

