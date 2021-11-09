Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 170.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.