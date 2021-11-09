Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $18.24 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,242,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gartner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 247.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after acquiring an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $45,900,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner stock opened at $333.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.