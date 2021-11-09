Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 290,632 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 734.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plug Power worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

