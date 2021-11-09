Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.