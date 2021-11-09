Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $211.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.23 and a 200 day moving average of $231.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.