Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

