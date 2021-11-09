Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 174.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,029 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,737. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

