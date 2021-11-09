Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.11 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $10,951,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.99 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.27.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

