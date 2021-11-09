8,717 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 155,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $488.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.47 and its 200 day moving average is $466.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

