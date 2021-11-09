Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 198.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 26,246 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

