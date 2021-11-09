8,716 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,403,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,655.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $441.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $349.39 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.06. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

