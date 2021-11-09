International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 40197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.
The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.
International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.