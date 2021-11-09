International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 40197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after buying an additional 417,737 shares during the last quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after buying an additional 354,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

