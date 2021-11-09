Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading 4.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares traded up 4.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. 6,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,732,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

