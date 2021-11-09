Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $159.91, but opened at $171.00. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $172.11, with a volume of 9,911 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000.

The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

