Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tactile Systems Technology traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 2524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

