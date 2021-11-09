Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

