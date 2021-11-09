Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target at $15.08

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 429,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

