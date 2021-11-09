Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $17.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELEEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEEF remained flat at $$11.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.