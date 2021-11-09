UniLayer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.84 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. UniLayer has a market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,947,192 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

