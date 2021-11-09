e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $160.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $160.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.68 or 0.00390682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,079 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.