Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:BBU opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

