Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$153,000.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Timothy Poole purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($109,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

