Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Buys A$153,000.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Timothy Poole purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($109,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.
Aurizon Company Profile
