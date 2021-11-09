Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $9.19 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

