186,394 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 186,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Webster Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

