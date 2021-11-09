Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 20,864 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 590.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

GILD opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

