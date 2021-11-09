Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $2,734,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

