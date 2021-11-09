National Pension Service Has $37.70 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $37,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

