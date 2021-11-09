Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.58 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00076502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.57 or 1.00139388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.89 or 0.07044004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TREATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.