National Pension Service Purchases 491 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

National Pension Service raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

SIVB stock opened at $742.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $322.76 and a 12 month high of $762.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

