Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Aramark worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

