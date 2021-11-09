Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 16,925 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

