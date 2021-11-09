79,281 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in DaVita by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

