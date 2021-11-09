Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 158,020 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 158,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 920,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,598,000 after purchasing an additional 427,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

NYSE EOG opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

