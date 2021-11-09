Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146,006 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NCR by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

