Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 8,583 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $849.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $812.12 and its 200 day moving average is $744.02. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $397.98 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

