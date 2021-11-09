165,990 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $76.49.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

