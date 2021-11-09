Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KRON opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

