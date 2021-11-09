Woodline Partners LP Buys 19,895 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.51). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

