1,250,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth $118,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000.

NASDAQ:CMLTU opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

