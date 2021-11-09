iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,548,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

