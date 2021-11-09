Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,992 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $239.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

