Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $413.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

