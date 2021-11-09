Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $250,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.